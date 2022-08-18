Police arrest five abductors of Ondo traditional head

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested and paraded a gang of kidnappers that abducted a traditional head of Ikare Akoko, High Chief Mukaila Bello, and four others along Owo-Ikare road, some two weeks ago.

The five suspects include, Ilyasu Lawal m, aged 27, Mohammadu Abubakar Sidi, aged 26, Garuba Bature, aged 36, Abubakar Dangy, aged 20 and Mohammed Mosere, aged 25 were arrested in various parts of Ondo State and Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

However, a 20-year-old, Abubakar Dangy, who claimed to have supplied the gang with the ammunition used during the operation, said he felt shortchanged by the group, having collected N4m but declared N2m, and decided to expose the group after they were arrested.

He explained that two of the suspects left for Ibadan after the ransom was paid but said they were arrested after the victims recognised one of them, which led to the arrest of others.

He said it was after the arrest of other members of the gang that he knew that he had been shortchanged by those who collected the ransom, saying they only declared N2m against the N4m paid by the families of the victims.

Speaking, Abdul Muritala, who took the ransom to the kidnappers said the kidnappers initially demanded N500m ransom but the families of the victims were able to raise N4m to secure their freedom, saying the entire community that contributed the money

“They said we should pay N200m after reducing it but we begged them and they agreed to collect N4m. The community contributed the ransom money. Our people spent three days with them without eating any food.

“They released them along Ikare Owo road. I was the person that took the ransom money to the place. I saw the kidnappers, they came out with guns and took the money from me.

“They did not wear masks when they came out to collect the ransom and I was able to recognise them. When we dropped the money they said we should go and promised to release them soon.”

The State Police Commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran, said the suspects were arrested at different locations and had confessed to the commission of the crime and that they would soon be charged in Court.

The CP said “On the 4th August 2022, at about 18:30hrs, based on information received that a gang of kidnappers numbering about seven attacked a Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. KAK 818 AE at Ago-yeye, Along Ikare/Owo road and four occupants and kidnapped them for three days in the bush.

“Upon the receipt of the complaint, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad in synergy with that of Oyo State Police Command swung into action which led to the arrest of the suspects.





“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and the suspect will soon be charged to court while items recovered from them included, three barrel guns, five live cartridges, two face masks and two jack knives”

Oyediran also disclosed that one of the kidnappers that killed a soldier and abducted a Lebanese in a construction site in Owo has been arrested and charged in court.

He said the suspect, Yusuf Hamza, was arrested through forensic investigation and that efforts were on to arrest other suspects

He said “on the 25th May 2022, a group of suspected Kidnappers numbering about five waylaid one ‘Walid Dou’ a road contractor in Owo town and in the process killed a soldier, Cpl. Saidi Baba who was the security detail to the contractor and Abubakar Zakari (Driver to the victim).

“Forensic investigation by the Anti-Kidnapping Squad led to the arrest of one Yusuf Hamza who confessed to having participated in the crime and mentioned other suspects. He has been charged to Court.”

