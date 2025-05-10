Police arrest female kidnapper, three others in Anambra

Anambra State Police Command has apprehended a female kidnapper and three others in a daring raid.

It was gathered that on May 9, 2025, at approximately 7:30 pm, operatives from the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, stormed a criminal hideout in Uke, Idemili South Local Government Area, acting on credible intelligence.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday evening.

Four suspects were arrested, including the female suspect, Chinaza Udemezue.

The police recovered three vehicles: a black Lexus GS 350 with registration number ENU 561 LY, an ash-colored Toyota Camry with registration number UWN 614 HK, and a navy blue Toyota Corolla with registration number UMZ 135 AD.

Additionally, they recovered an HP laptop, a car spraying machine, motor wires, and pieces of methamphetamine popularly known as Mkpurummiri.

The suspects, aged 19-28, are Chigozie Udolisa alias T. Dollars, Anaolu Joseph alias Blue, Chukwuka Udolisa alias Udokamiri, and Chinaza Udemezue.

They confessed to involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, and car-snatching syndicates.

Chinaza Udemezue revealed that her boyfriend escaped the scene with their arms upon sighting the police.

The suspects are currently undergoing police interrogation aimed at getting more details on their modus operandi and arresting the other suspects who are currently on the run.

Ikenga assured that the Anambra State Police Command would continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the communities in the state.