Police arrest female doctor for child molestation in Edo 

By Hendrix Oliomogbe - Benin
A 41-year-old medical doctor at Irrua Teaching Specialist Hospital, lrrua in Esan Central local government area of Edo state has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command over alleged child abuse.
A statement by the Edo State Police assistant spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, in Benin explained that the suspect,
Dr Ogbonnanya Chiamaka is currently being interrogated by the police for maltreating a 13-year-old girl, Miss Comfort Nmeson.
The assistant spokesperson explained that the young victim had appeared in school, Emando Secondary school in Ekpoma on Wednesday with her belongings, informing her teachers how the doctor always maltreated her.
The Police spokesperson further noted that upon interrogation by her teachers, the teenage girl insisted on her decision to discontinue living with her guardian and requested to be returned to her biological mother as Dr Chiamaka reach for the rod to severely reprimand her all the time.


Miss Iwegbu added that the teacher, disturbed by the revelation, promptly reported the abuse to the appropriate authorities for necessary action which led to the arrest by the police, assuring that the 41-year-old female physician will be arraigned in court after the completion of the investigation.

