Police arrest fake officer with Indian Hemp, 24-yr-old for attacking POS operator

A member of a two-man robbery gang that specializes in robbing Point of Sale (POS) operators in Lagos State has been arrested by the police.

This is just as a fake policeman was also arrested with about 30kg of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp recovered from him.

The police in the state decried the rising cases of attacks on POS operators in different parts of the state, declaring war on the perpetrators.

Lagos police public relations officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement he signed said that the police were on the trail of the armed robbers.

Adejobi said “the Lagos State Police Command has beamed its searchlight on armed robbers who terrorise POS (Point of Sale) operators in the state as its operatives attached to Ipaja Division on Friday, 22nd January, 2021 at about 12:45 pm arrested one Korede Anifowose, m, 24, of Omisakin Street, Agbelekale Abule Egba for attacking one Sola Musa, a POS operator, at Fatolu Bus Stop, Ipaja.

“The suspect, Korede, and his accomplice, now at large, had attacked the POS operator when he raised alarm and they were chased by the Anti Crime Police Operatives.”

Adejobi also confirmed that “one locally-made pistol and some expended cartridges were recovered from him.”

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has mandated Divisional Police Officers to beef up security around those dealing with liquid cash in their businesses as the command can not afford to leave them or anyone in the state unprotected.

In another development, the police operatives attached to Area Command Area E Festac, on January 19, 2021, at about 12:12 am, arrested one David Omoruyi, m, 37, of No 4, Job Street, Afromedia, Otta-Awori LCDA, Lagos in possession of fake police identity card and 30kg of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The suspect, in company of his fleeing colleagues, were seen with some bags of Indian hemp on their heads at Alaba Rago Market, Ojo Lagos, when the policemen accosted them and eventually arrested David while others fled,” the Lagos police said.

According to the police, “David Omoruyi claimed he is a serving sergeant attached to Mopol 49, Epe, Lagos State but after due interrogation and investigation, he confessed to be a fake policeman. He confessed that he used to flash the fake ID to gain access and for easy passage of their loots or drugs whenever they are on business.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation, while their fleeing members be searched for and brought to book with immediate effect.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…