Police operatives attached to the Niger State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers who claimed to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with the aim of abducting and extorting students in Lapai.

The suspects were apprehended alongside two informants who allegedly aided their criminal activities.

According to a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun and made available to Journalists on Thursday in Minna,the incident occurred on 13th May 2025 at about 8:00 p.m, when four fake EFCC operatives were said to.have stormed a students lodge off-campus in Lapai.

The suspects allegedly abducted two students and forced them into a Toyota Corolla vehicle marked: ABJ 245 CU.

One other suspect, identified as Alfa James, escaped from the scene and is currently at large.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed that they were invited by two informants and that this mode of operation was their means of livelihood.

They were said.to have admitted entering one of the student rooms while armed with three electric tasers disguised as firearms.

The fake EFCC operatives reportedly stole five mobile phones and abducted two students.

The suspects were said to have further confessed to demanding a ransom of Ten million naira (N10,000,000), which was later negotiated down to five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) before their arrest.

Fake EFCC ID cards used during the operation were said to have been produced at a shop in Nyanya, Abuja, all bearing the same fake identification number “1069”.

The police operatives also nabbed two informants identified as Mohammed Hassan and Hamisu Adamu, both of Angwan-Hausa, Lapai.

The duo allegedly provided the student information to Emmanuel Linus, whom they had previously known in Paiko. Linus was identified as a dismissed soldier with a criminal record and an ex-jail bird said to have been released about two years ago.

The PPRO, however assured that the five suspects are currently under investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

In a separate development, police operatives of 61 PMF Kontagora arrested two suspects for dealing in illicit drugs.

The suspects, Jimoh Adamu, 26, of Argungu Road, Kontagora, and Usman Abubakar, 26, of Sabon-Rijiya village via Mashegu LGA, were arrested at about 10:00 p.m. on 12th May 2025.

They were allegedly intercepted along Babban-Rami/Rafin-Gora road on a Bajaj motorcycle.

The statement noted that a search revealed 327 wraps of cannabis, 38 packs of Emzol tablets, four sachets of tramadol, and cash amounting to ₦291,200.

One of the suspects, Jimoh Adamu confessed to being a drug dealer, while Usman Abubakar admitted to assisting him.

SP Wasiu Abiodun gutyhet.addured.thay.the suspects will be transferred to the NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

