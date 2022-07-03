Police arrest Ekiti herdsmen leader, ex-councillor for alleged mastermind of kidnappings

The Ekiti State police command, at the weekend, arrested the leader of the herdsmen in the state, Abashe, and former local government councillor, Ibrahim in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state for allegedly masterminding a series of kidnappings in the state.

Abashe who has lived in Ido-Ekiti for years has been involved, being the leader, in a series of meetings initiated by successive governments in the state to broker peace between herdsmen and the farmers and was said to be influential among stakeholders in Ekiti, while Ibrahim who served between 2008 and 2010 in the council is a prominent indigene of the community.

The command spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, in a statement noted that the duo coordinated a series of high-profile abductions across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state, adding they were arrested in Ido-Ekiti after acting on credible intelligence.

He explained that investigations by the police revealed that the duo had gunmen, allegedly children of Abashe working for them in abducting innocent citizens for ransom, with the proceed used to buy cattle in the state.

According to him, “The duo coordinated numerous high-profile kidnappings in Ekiti including the kidnapping of one Adeeko Ademola and Nasiru Salisu at Adamsy Sawmill, Aisegba-Ekiti. The Command Rapid Response Squad in synergy with the vigilantes, acting on credible intelligence, arrested the duo.

“During interrogation, Toyin confessed to the commission of the crime and claimed that the dastardly act of kidnapping and murder of one of the two victims was carried out by himself and four(4) others who are children of Abashe and are currently at large.

“He further confessed that Abashe is their kingpin, adding that the ransom collected from their victims was used to purchase cattle by Abashe to increase his herd of cattle. Ibrahim disclosed that his own share of the ransom allegedly paid was used to purchase cattle for him by Abashe.”





Abutu who disclosed that the duo are undergoing interrogation said they would soon be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.

