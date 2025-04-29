Police arrest couple over car theft in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of a husband and wife in connection with vehicle theft.

The wife confessed to purchasing master keys from the Jumia online marketplace for her husband to use in committing the crimes.

According to the Command, its operatives also apprehended six other suspected criminals involved in car theft, recovering three stolen vehicles in the process.

In a statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, was quoted as saying:

“On 19th April 2025, following the report of a stolen gold Toyota Corolla (Reg No. ABC 570 FJ) from the Federal Secretariat, operatives of the Command’s Scorpion Squad arrested one Yusuf Yunusa.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of his wife, Blessing Yusuf, on 25th April in Kwali Area Council. She confessed to purchasing Toyota master keys from the Jumia online marketplace, which her husband used to steal vehicles, while she created distractions to facilitate the crimes.

“In another case, on 28th April 2025, police responded to a report from a car buyer in Life Camp regarding a suspicious black Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC E-400 (Reg No. AAA 07 KA). Upon investigation, it was confirmed as stolen from Lekki, Lagos.

“Five suspects were arrested and identified as Idris Suleiman, Isiyaku Habibu, Ganiyu Sadiq, Idowu Akintunde, and Bello Muyideen. The stolen vehicle was recovered, and the suspects confessed to stealing it from their employer.

“Similarly, following a report from Mr Chinwenze Chinaza that his driver, one George Idung, had gone missing alongside his unregistered Toyota Hilux Adventure, police operatives from the Mabushi Division, acting on credible intelligence, tracked the driver to his village in Eket LGA, Akwa Ibom State, where he was arrested while attempting to sell the vehicle. He is now in custody, and the vehicle has been recovered.

“All eight suspects are in police custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Ajao S. Adewale, psc, mnips, has encouraged residents to install tracking devices in their vehicles, avoid isolated parking spaces, and verify vehicle ownership before purchase.”

