Police arrest constable, Army officer for armed robbery in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a newly recruited Police Constable, David Friday, and a serving soldier, Innocent Victor, for armed robbery.

While the police constable is attached to Olofin Police Station in Idanre local government area of the state, Victor is serving with the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

The duo was arrested at Ojadale junction in Idanre where they attacked, robbed and disposed some people of their property and money.

The two suspects were reportedly armed with a jackknife and other dangerous weapons while some items were reportedly stolen from their victims were found on them.

Some of the items recovered from them include N6,000, one Itel phone valued at N8500, 30 litres of petrol and the sum of N125,000.

Speaking on their arrest, the Ondo State Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, said David had earlier stole a motorcycle at his duty post before joining Victor in the armed robbery.

“He was being tried for that motorcycle theft when he was caught conspiring with a soldier to rob some people with a dagger. We paraded them and the victims identified them.

“They attacked and robbed the following people, Akinmodun Akinleye and Adeyeye Sesan of their properties which include cash sum of Six Thousand Naira Only (₦6,000.00), one Itel phone valued Eight Thousand Five Hundred Naira Only(₦8,500.00), 30 litres of petrol and cash of one hundred and Twenty Five Thousand (₦125,000.00).

“Suspects were subsequently arrested and have made confessional statements to the commission of the crime. They will soon be arraigned in court.

“Other victims came and identified them. When we are done with our investigation, we will charge them to court.”

The soldier who denied his involvement in the allegation said he was not caught at the scene of the incident but said he was held for being on illegal duty.

Other suspects paraded include one Wasiu Lateef who was alleged to have defiled a teenager at an uncompleted building in Lapanu village and a suspected teenage kidnapper, Bello Ali, who could not explain what he was doing in a forest between Uso and Ogbese.

A fake soldier, Desmond Ikechukwu, was also arrested for impersonation and intimidating a member of the public.

Desmond who confessed that he was not a soldier but always wore a military uniform to drinking joint where he was arrested.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…