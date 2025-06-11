Police arrest blogger for allegedly blackmailing Lagos council chairman

Police officers attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos, on Wednesday arrested a blogger, Nurudeen Adegbenro, for allegedly blackmailing Agege Local Government Chairman, Hon. Ganiyu Egunjobi.

Adegbenro, who claimed to be the Editor-in-Chief of an online news platform, was arrested in Lagos after leading the early morning Muslim prayer.

The suspect was accused of opening several social media accounts under pseudonyms, through which he allegedly attributed various obnoxious wrongdoings to Egunjobi.

It was also alleged that the suspect resorted to trolling the Council Chairman after his request to publicise the achievements of the council chairman’s administration on his news portal for N200,000 was declined.

Kunle Adeoye, one of the aides to the Council Chairman, who spoke to journalists, explained, “Adegbenro wrote to the Chairman in February 2021, during his first term in office, seeking to publicise his administration’s achievements.

“The letter was on official letterhead, and he claimed to be the Editor-in-Chief.

“But findings by the council’s information office, while conducting the required due diligence before granting approval, proved otherwise. It was discovered that he’s a fake blogger. In fact, as we speak, if you click on the website, you would see a disclaimer about him authored by the management of the news medium.”

Reacting to the development, spokesperson of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Supol Aminat Mayegun, said the suspect was invited for questioning following a petition written against him by Hon. Ganiyu Egunjobi through his lawyer, T.C. Eze Chambers.

Via a WhatsApp message, she said, “The petition concerns a case involving cyberstalking, bullying, scandalous publications, threats to life, incitement of the public, and conduct likely to cause a breakdown of law and order.

The allegations are made against Mr. Adegbenro Nurudeen and other unidentified individuals, who are said to be using various Facebook and Instagram accounts—as well as those operated by their proxies—to malign, scandalize, threaten, and bully Chief Egunjobi.

It is further stated in the petition that the cyberstalking began after Mr. Adegbenro allegedly approached Chief Egunjobi seeking an appointment as his media assistant, which the Chief declined.

Following the escalation of these incidents, the matter was referred to the Public Relations Office, and Mr. Adegbenro was subsequently invited for questioning.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE