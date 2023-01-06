Police arrest Bauchi man over wife’s murder, another woman for allegedly killing co-wife ​• 2 others for culpable homicide ​• bust Kano-based notorious car snatchers Metro

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 40-year-old Nuhu Umar Usman of Dangarfa Village via Kyata, Burra District in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State for allegedly killing one of his wives. Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the suspect, who had two wives and six children slept in the same room with his now-deceased wife that night amidst an altercation between his wives, to the extent that the eldest son threatened to harm his father. Prior to that incident, Tribune Online learnt that the eldest son had threatened the father which made the suspect load his Dane gun and kept beside him throughout the night, allegedly waiting for a possible intruder. The investigation further revealed that ”on the 28th December 2022 at about 0200hrs while he was sleeping in the same room with his wife, Ladi Nuhu ‘aged 37 years of the same address, she went out of the room to ease herself. ”On her way coming back to the room, the husband woke up and armed himself with a Dane gun upon hearing suspicious move close to his room and directly fired at her in the stomach, as a result, she was grievously injured. ”The victim was rushed to the General Hospital, Burra, but certified dead by a medical doctor. ”The Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan directed that the suspect be charged to court on completion of the investigation.” In another development, the Command also arrested Amina Guguwa aged 50 years of Miya village for killing her co-wife. The information available to the command revealed that on the 01st January 2023 Amina Koli (deceased) aged 60 years of Miya town was strangled to death by her co-wife following a physical confrontation. Amina Guguwa ‘, the suspect was alleged to have used force on the victim by strangulating her neck tight as a result of which she died on the spot.

On receiving the report, a team of detectives were drafted and rushed to the scene where they evacuated the victim to the General Hospital, Kafin Madaki in Ganjuwa LGA for a post-mortem examination where she was certified dead by a medical doctor. The investigation is in progress, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution. The Command also arrested one Babangida Adamu aged 25 years alongside his cohort, Abubakar Adamu (AKA Ubale) aged 22 years all of Papa hamlet via Darazo LGA, Bauchi. On the 20th of December 2022, Ibrahim Ahmadu aged 23 years went to spray insecticide on his father’s Sesame seed (Ridi) farm and was allegedly killed by the suspects. Investigation revealed that on Monday evening, 20th December 2022, the suspects trespassed into the sesame seed (Ridi) farm with the intent to steal the farm produce. After the suspects finished packing all the farm produce and were about to pack it into the sack, the victim who was sent by his father to spray insecticide appeared on the farm, approached and confronted the suspects.

The victim turned back on sighting the suspects busy packing their farm produce and the suspect (Ubale) then gripped the victim and told him to stop.

When the suspect stopped, Ubale (the suspect) asked the victim where he was going and the victim said he will not spray the insecticide anymore since (the suspects) already packed everything on the farm.

On hearing this, Ubale called his cohort (Babangida) to kill the victim in order to avoid being apprehended and they started struggling with the victim, then Ubale drew a knife which they found in possession of the victim, but Babangida has ambiguity whether to let the victim go or to kill him.

While the Ubale boldly said they should go ahead and kill him because no one was looking at them and they will deny committing the act when apprehended.

Ubale held the legs of the victim, while Babangida gripped the head and hands of the victim with his knee put the knife on the neck region and cut off the throat of the victim, and later abandoned him in a pool of his blood.

On receipt of the information, detectives attached to Darazo Police Divisional headquarter swung into action and arrested two suspects in connection with the case and currently. All the arrested suspects confessed to their culpability in the commission of the crime.

While commiserating with the victim’s family, the Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Alhassan psc directed that the suspects be charged to court on completion of the investigation.

Also, operatives attached to ‘B’ Divisional of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested one Mohammed Bashir aged 32 years of Mariri Area in Kano state for alleged car theft while his accomplice is still at large.

The suspect and his cohort both hail from Kano state came to perpetuate their car-snatching activity in Bauchi as contained in a statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili.

The PPRO stated that ”on the 28th of December 2022, a distress call was received by a complainant that his car, a Toyota Corolla was stolen at the mechanic garage along Sa’adu Zungur road Bauchi.

”On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) dispatched all patrol teams deployed at strategic locations within his area of operation (AOR) and consequently succeeded in intercepting the suspect and therefore recovered the vehicle.

”Three different vehicle keys and a staff identity card of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) bearing the suspect’s name and photograph were equally recovered in his possession.

”The suspect claimed to have served as a volunteer with Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) until his dismissal by the Corps in 2020 just as he further confessed to having been introduced into the car snatching activity by one Hamidu in Kano state.

”On this note, the Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Alhassan tasked the Command’s detectives to heighten surveillance in order to arrest the other suspect who is still at large for prosecution and possible recovery of other stolen cars.”

