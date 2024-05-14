A first-time bank manager, Adeniyi Talabi, is now being quizzed by the Osun state police command over alleged fraudulent practices amounting to the sum of six hundred and fifty million, eight hundred and fifty thousand naira only (N650, 850,000)”.

The command public relations officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, who dropped the hint in Osogbo in a statement in Osogbo on Tuesday, explained that “Talabi, a serial fraudster, was arrested for engaging in fraud, obtaining the money under false pretence (OBT), conversion, and stealing the said amount.

According to the PPRO, “the suspect racked the said amount from an illegal product called PROOF of FUNDS, which involved a total of 35 victims.

She, however, hinted that the police have launched investigations into the case and assured that the suspect as well as his accomplices would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

“Investigation into the case has since commenced, and the suspect and his accomplices would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.”

“The Osun State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Mohammed Umar Abba, in its efforts to rid off criminal elements from the state, has arrested a serial fraudster, one Adeniyi Sunday Talabi’m’ 47 years, a resident of Army Barracks Area, Kelebe, Iragbiji Road, Osogbo, a manager in one of the First Bank PLC branches in Osogbo, for the offence. It is worthy to note that the said suspect has been suspended by First Bank Nigeria Plc by his former employers.

“The CP reassures the good people of Osun State of the Command’s commitment to rid the state of criminal elements. He also warns perpetrators of crimes that Osun State will not be a safe haven or a hibernating ground for them”.

