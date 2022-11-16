Police arrest bandit kingpin, Sujora Almandawi, 16 others in Zamfara

The Zamfara Police Command has arrested bandit kingpin, Sujora Almandawi and paraded 16 other suspects for various offences ranging from banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, culpable homicide, armed robbery, and car snatching in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday at the police command headquarters in Gusau, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu, said Zamfara State Police Command under the leadership of CP Kolo Yusuf is working tirelessly to ensure that the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba to restore peace and stability in the state.

Shehu maintained that the commissioner of police’s new crime-fighting strategies are yielding positive results and are currently curtailing the lingering insecurity bedeviling Zamfara State.

“Between Friday 11th and Monday 14th November 2022 Police Tactical Operatives deployed to some locations that are prone to bandits attack under Dansadau Emirate of the State received a distress call about plans by bandits to attack the communities, operatives responded promptly and moved to the location with a view to repelling the attack, whereby a serious gun battle ensued between the bandits and operatives.

“Fortunately, the attack was repelled forcing the hoodlums to flee into the forest with possible gunshot wounds. Two AK-47 rifles with thirty five (35) rounds of live ammunition and some bunch of charms belonging to the bandits were recovered at the scene.”

He disclosed that Police Tactical Operatives while on confidence-building patrol along Gusau-Funtua road, intelligence information led to the arrest of a notorious bandit’s kingpin named Sujora Almandawi as one of the bandits terrorising villages in Tsafe, Kotorkoshi, Damba and some outskirts of Gusau.

According to him, intelligence information has revealed that the arrested suspect was involved in several attacks on villages, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other related crimes in the state.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to serial kidnapping and cattle rustling in more than ten (10) communities in Gusau, Tsafe and Bungudu LGAs, where they collected millions of Naira from the relations of victims as ransom. The suspect further confessed to rustling an unspecified number of cows.

“In the case of Bage Mohammed, the suspect was arrested by the joint Police and Vigilante while on confidence building patrol along Anka – Bukkuyum road. The arrest was sequel to an intelligence report received about him and his involvement in the attack on some villages in Bukkuyum and the kidnapping of eleven (11) persons in Dargaji village.

“The suspect confessed to several attacks, kidnappings and rustling of an unspecified number of cows and sheep in some parts of Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi LGAs, he is currently assisting the Police with useful information for more arrest and recovery.”

He further revealed that Police Tactical operatives of the Command acted on intelligence information led to the arrest of the suspects, Mohammed Sani, Bello Abdullahi and Magaji Adamu with one Beretta Pistol and one Hyundai vehicle safe kept at State CID Kaduna as an exhibit.

“The suspects belong to a notorious car snatching syndicate who possessed guns for the purpose of snatching cars from innocent members of the public. In the course of investigation, all the suspects confessed to several cars snatching at gunpoint in Abuja, Kaduna and Suleja in Niger State.

“They further confessed that all the robbed vehicles were either sold in Niger republic or Kano State, before nemesis caught off with them and arrested by the Police.

“On 3rd November 2022, Police detectives attached to the anti-violence squad arrested 35-year-old Kabir Idi, Danhauwa Kalla Majami Iliya, in connection with the kidnapping and suspected murder of a 6-year-old child Laminu Sani ‘M’ of Bulunku area, Gusau.”

He said complainant Mallam Sani Garba reported to the Police sometime in 2020 that one of the suspects Kabiru Idi ‘M’ of Yarkatsina village in Bungudu LGA rented a room in his house and stayed for a period of 3 months during which he conspired with his collaborators and kidnapped the victim with a view to collecting ransom from the father.

“In the course of investigation, all the suspects confessed to the crime and further explained their role in the kidnapping of the child.”

Also, “On 12th November 2022, Police detectives arrested Bello Mohammed of Gadar Baga area Gusau following a complaint of shop breaking and theft at old Market Gusau sometime in August, 2022. According to the complainant, the value of the clothing materials stolen in the shop was Seven Hundred Thousand Naira (N700,000) and also the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira cash (N500,000) was equally stolen by the suspects.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and further stated that he conspired with one Umar Mercy who was at large to break into the shop and committed the act.

“Between 12th and 13th November 2022, Police Operatives while on surveillance patrol within Gusau metro intercepted and arrested suspects. On the spot search, large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and different types of hard drugs were recovered in their possession.”

The police explained that intelligence information revealed that the suspected Indian hemp and drugs would be supplied to bandits in the forest.

“In the course of interrogation, all the suspects confessed to the crime and are currently assisting the Police with useful information for more arrest and recovery.

“On 1st November, 2022 Police detectives attached Anti-Violence Squad has arrested Isaka Abdullahi, Abdulhami Yusuf Muhammad Lawali and Barau Abdullahi in connection with criminal conspiracy, abduction and rape.

“The arrest was sequel to a complaint received from the father of the victim Luba Lawali ‘F’ of Hayin Buba area Gusau who was abducted by the suspects and raped since on 25th of October, 2022 until on the 1st of November, 2022 when nemesis caught off with them and were arrested by the Police. All the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution, upon completion of the investigation.”