Police arrest Amotekun operatives over killings in Osun community

Spokesperson of the Amotekun operatives in Osun State, Yusuf Idowu, has claimed that the state command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested no fewer than 20 of its operatives in connection with the killings of Akinlalu people.

Amotekun spokesperson made this known in an interview in Osogbo on Wednesday. However, Police spokesperson has countered that the claim, clarifying that five people were arrested.

According to Yusuf, the arrest was carried out on Wednesday by a special police squad from the headquarters in Abuja.

It was learnt that after the arrest, the command office at Oke-fia in Osogbo was sealed but others were not.

Commenting further on the matter, Yusuf confirmed the arrest of some operatives of the Corps.

He said, “Some policemen came, but they didn’t seal our headquarters (Powerline Office). They burst our operation base in Oke-Fia and the Ife Central command.

“They also arrested about 20 of our operatives at Oke-Fia and Ife Central Command in connection with Akinlalu killing. They came in respect of the Akinlalu incident. The policemen are still at Oke-Fia, and we don’t know where they took our personnel that they arrested”.

However, Osun state police command in a separate statement said the command has arrested‎ five suspects in connection with the alleged killing of Ibrahim Oyebamiji (m), 26yrs, Sefiu Oyebamiji (m) and Abiola Olutayo (m).

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, said efforts are on top gear to arrest other suspects at large.

“It would be recalled that on 30th September, 2025 at about 1320hrs, information received from Chief Oyebamiji Kamorudeen of Akinlalu that members of Western security network also known as Amotekun came in large numbers and invaded Akinlalu community with their two official patrol and one private vehicles in retaliation for the two pump action guns earlier allegedly snatched from their operatives by yet to be identified person(s).

“And that during the invasion, they shot sporadically which caused serious bullet injuries on the following people namely: Adeagbo Kadijat ‘f’ 22yrs, Oke-Ila Oyebamiji ‘f’ 60yrs and Fayomi Toheeb ‘m’ 19yrs.

‎”It was further alleged that, three persons lost their lives during the shooting, namely: Ibrahim Oyebamiji (m), 26yrs, Sefiu Oyebamiji (m) and Abiola Olutayo (m) ‎and their corpses were taken away by Amotekun operatives.

‎”Investigation carried out by the Police revealed that, the attackers are members of Amotekun Corps and individuals were mentioned to have masterminded the attack which victims and witnesses of the attack said they can identify them if seen.

‎”Meanwhile, five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case; efforts are on top gear to arrest other suspects at large.

“The Commander of Amotekun Corps has been invited to clarify his roles played in the entire episode of the attack.

“He has refused to honour the invitation and equally efforts made to reach him on phone proved abortive as his phone has been switched off, only for him to come on social media on 6th October, 2025 and put up a claim of being attacked by unknown armed men wearing mask which preliminary enquiry reveals to be a figment of his own imagination aimed at concealing the truth and derailing the course of justice to the victims.

‎”Osun State remains very peaceful as Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun Ph.D, NPM has ordered the elite investigative body of the Force, the IRT-FID to take over the case.

“The Command urges the public to disregard such unsubstantiated claim and go about their lawful businesses. Police remain focus in maintaining the peace which Osun State has always been known for,” the PRO statement said.

