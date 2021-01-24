Police arrest alleged child trafficker using 10-year-old boy to lure victims in Anambra

Ten-year-old master Chinedu Adom of Umuozu village, Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State and one 19-year-old Chinecherem Odurukwe of Ogboro Isiala village, Ihiala, were over the weekend arrested for allegedly stealing a child in Anambra State.

Their arrest followed a complaint lodged on January 21 at Ihiala Police Station by one Mrs Charity Ogochukwu Azubuike of Afam Ezialla village, Ihiala.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Mrs Azubuike reported the incident to the police that her two-year-old son, Master Testimony Obiajulu Azubuike, got missing inside the market.

Confirming the incident, CSP Haruna Mohammed, Anambra State Police Command police public relations officer, said following the report, “police detectives commenced investigations and on 23rd January 2021, two suspects were arrested in Imo State in collaboration with the Imo State Police Command.”

He added that, “the principal suspect usually uses the ten-year-old suspect to lure children using biscuits either in the markets, schools, or other isolated places and takes them to Imo State where he sells them at the sum of N100,000 only.

“The suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime and the rescued child is in good health condition. He has been reunited with his parent. The case is under investigations, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices in order to bring them to justice.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP John Bassey Abang, urged parents and guardians to always monitor their children and wards, and educate them against collecting items or following strangers in order not to fall victims of child stealing syndicate.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…