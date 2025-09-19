Police arrest Abuja lawyer over alleged forgery, impersonation

Acting upon the bench warrant issued by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Apo, Abuja, on Monday, 15 September, against two Abuja-based lawyers, Victor Giwa and Ibitade Bukola, police operatives on Friday arrested Giwa in Lagos.

Both Giwa and Ibitade were dragged before the court by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over allegations bordering on forgery and impersonation.

In the charge, marked CR/150/25, the two lawyers were accused of conspiring between themselves to forge a legal document purportedly issued by Awa U. Kalu SAN Chambers, with a view to misleading the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

According to the police, the defendants, on 28 June 2024, forged and signed a letter on the official letterhead of Awa U. Kalu SAN, requesting the AGF to suspend a scheduled arraignment of Giwa before Justice Samira Nature, also of the High Court of the FCT, sitting at Maitama, Abuja, scheduled for 2 July 2024.

They were alleged to have written the contentious letter on the letterhead of Awa U. Kalu SAN Chambers, titled “Urgent and Solemn Appeal to Suspend the Arraignment of Our Colleague Victor Giwa Esq on Charge Number CR/222/2023”, and addressed it to the AGF.

The purported letter, according to the prosecution, sought the AGF’s intervention to halt Giwa’s arraignment alongside others before Justice Bature, and the withdrawal of charges against him in the interest of “natural justice, equity, and fair play.”

A property developer, Cecil Osakwe, Giwa, and Edith Erhunmwuse were billed to be arraigned on a nine-count charge bordering on alleged illegal eviction, criminal intimidation, threat to life, and property damage amounting to N300 million before Justice Bature.

The police alleged the offences committed by both Giwa and Bukola are punishable under Sections 97, 364 and 179 of the Penal Code Act, 2004.

At the last sitting in the case on Monday, Justice Onwuegbuzie issued the bench warrant against the lawyers following an application to that effect by the prosecuting counsel, Eristo Asaph, as a result of their absence in court for their scheduled arraignment on the three-count charge brought against them by the IGP.

Their counsel, Ugbo Aboje, had told the court that Giwa was absent due to a degenerative lumbar condition he was suffering from and had written a letter to inform the court, with a medical report attached to it.

He added that Ibitade, on her part, had an appointment in the hospital for her daughter’s immunisation.

The bench warrant against the defendants, according to the judge, was issued in line with Section 352 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, with a view to compelling their appearance in court at the next adjourned date to take their pleas.

The judge, however, fixed 8 October for the arraignment of the defendants.

Police sources, however, informed that Giwa was arrested by operatives from the Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police in Lagos today and was being held at the Zone 2 Command headquarters in Lagos.

A source said Giwa was expected to be brought to Abuja on Monday, 22 September, in compliance with the court order.

The police, according to the source, were on the trail of Ibitade with a view to effecting the bench warrant so as to present both her and Giwa before the court.

