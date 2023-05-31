Kano State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, has disclosed that the command has arrested 96 suspects over an alleged plan to disrupt the inauguration ceremony of the new Governor on Monday.

Disclosing this while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, held at Command’s Bompai headquarters, Mr.Gumel disclosed that the arrest followed a series of crackdowns by his men.

According to him, the suspects, who were picked up differently across the state within the last one week included 56 suspected mobile phone robbers, 17 illicit drug related suspects, and 20 suspects who were arrested on account of attempts to commit violent crimes.

He then added that the items recovered from the suspects included five cartons of suspected Tramadol tablets, 83 sachets of suspected Diazepam and 371 pieces of rubber solution, including 12 parcels and 303 wraps of dried leaves.

Gumel further disclosed that other items recovered from them included 157 weapons, four locally-made guns, one toy gun and 18 mobile phones as well as 34 ATMs.

He stated that preliminary investigations had led to the conclusion that the suspects were saboteurs and sponsored criminals given that they were found with dangerous weapons and were also under the influence of drugs during their arrest.

He stated further that all the suspects would soon be charged to court while advising members of the public to be law abiding.

Gumel then promised that the Police would continue to match its words with actions until all the criminally minded persons in the state repented or decided to leave the state.

He also commenced members of the public to continue assisting the command with useful information that would pave the way to arrest people that do not wish the state well.

