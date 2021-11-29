Police arrest 9 escapees, 6 bodies recovered, parts of centre burnt after attack on Jos Prison

As the combined team of security agencies in Plateau State intensified efforts to restore normalcy to the Medium Correctional Custodian Centre Jos, nine escapees have been arrested, six dead bodies recovered at the centre while parts of the centre were burnt by the attackers suspected to be Boko Haram.

It would be recalled that the Correctional Centre Jos was under heavy attack on Sunday following it’s invasion by gunmen.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Ogaba Ubah said following a full reinforcement of combined team of security Operatives in the state to the centre, nine escapes were arrested and cooling their heels in the police custody.

“The State Commissioner of Police directed that Centre should be cordoned off, also directed immediate stop and search which led to the arrest of nine escapes by the police. The nine of them are in our custody while one willingly surrendered himself to the police” he said.

When Nigerian Tribune visited the Correctional Centre on Monday, six dead bodies were seen within the prison yard that were yet to be evacuated but it was not clear if the bodies are those of the gunmen who attacked the facility or inmates who attempted to escape.

Nigerian Tribune findings further revealed that one of the officer of the Medium Correctional Custodian Centre was killed during the invasion while another was shot in the arm in a gun duel with the attackers on Sunday.

Also the the invaders set the front office and two others where the inmates records and other valuable were been kept on fire during the attack.

All efforts to speak with the Public Relations Officer of the Centre Jeff Longdiem

abortive as he could not be reached on his phone.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Plateau State Chapter, Honourable Rufus Bature has commended security agencies in the state over their gallantry in handling yesterday’s attack on the Jos Correctional Centre ( JCC)

While condemning the attack in all its ramifications, the chairman noted that the quick response and collaboration between the security agencies is more of what we need at this period of security challenges bedevilling our state and country.

The APC in the state noted that jail breaks which have become a new trend of criminality in the country, should be nibbed in the bud as it poses a great threat to national security and which is an insult on our psyche.

