Police arrest 769, impound 340 vehicles, 21 tricycle and 1259 motorcycles in Lagos

The police in Lagos State, on Tuesday, said that they have so far arrested 769 people for violating the COVID -19 social distancing law and curfew in the state.

This was disclosed, on Tuesday, at the state command headquarters in Ikeja by the state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu while briefing newsmen on the activities of the police in the last month.

The police boss said: “On COVID-19 enforcement, the command has successfully arrested 769 violators.”

“Out of the number, 515 were arrested for violating curfew, 98 arrested for not wearing a face mask, 55 arrested for not maintaining social distance and 101} arrested for interstates travel during the curfew.”

The Lagos police boss also said that “340 vehicles were impounded, which include 20 vehicles intercepted for interstates travel. 1,259 motorcycles and 21 tricycles were also impounded.”

