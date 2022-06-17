Police arrest 6 cult members who invaded Edo hospital to kill injured man

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) under the leadership of Olatunji Disu a Deputy Commissioner of Police have arrested six members of a deadly cult group that invaded a hospital in Uzabba, Edo State and killed a patient, Ifidon Victor Akhigbe, who narrowly escaped an earlier attack from the gang members.

The suspects identified as Alabi Lucky, Josiah Okon, Agbodion Anthony, Agbodion Victor, Godwin Aikhonria and Edukpe Ebohon all from Owan West in Edo State also reportedly attempted to kill an elder brother to the deceased Victor identified as Akhigbe Sunday.

According to the police, the suspects had on January 7, 2022, invaded the home of the deceased Victor and attacked with dangerous weapons, including guns, machetes, axes and dangerous weapons and inflicted him with bodily harm.

According to the police, “The victim, who was left in the pool of his blood was rushed to Idonije Hospital, Uzabba for medical attention but brazenly, the hoodlums traced the hospital, overpowered the security men and nurses on duty and macheted the victim to death.”

The police also added that “Furthermore on the 24th of March 2022, after the above incident, one of the cultists named Godwin also attacked the elder brother of the deceased Victor and macheted him three times in the stomach, thereby severely injuring him .”

The elder brother of the deceased said he was returning from a festival in their village in Edo State when Godwin trailed him and attempted to kill him.

Sunday also stated that the attack occurred less than three days after he returned from Abuja where he had gone to the police to seek justice for the soul of his younger brother.

One of the suspects, Josiah Okon in his confessional statement to the police, admitted that his gang was responsible for the death of Victor, but claimed that there was a clash between his gang and that of the deceased over an MP3 player.

Okon, an indigene of Cross Rivers State who grew up in Edo, claimed to have been initiated into the Vickings Confraternity by a certain Lucky aka Demon in 2016. He also confessed to have been introduced to stealing by Ayo Oni.





The suspect while speaking on the incident that led to the death of Victor narrated that he lent one of his friends Sylvester N3000 ( three thousand naira) in 2021 with an agreement that interest of N1,000 ( one thousand naira) will be paid on the loan.”

Okon further told the police that when Sylvester could not pay back his loan on time, he collected an MP 3 player from him in place of the debt.

A police source at the IRT told Tribune Online that “When Sylvester returned N4000, the suspect refused to return the MP3 player and still collected the money from the debtor.

“Angered by the act, Sylvester reported the matter to some of his friends including the deceased Victor and they mobilised to go and confront Okon to release the MP3 player to the owner since he had been paid back his loan.”

According to the police Okon who is a cultist also reported to his gang and they also mobilized themselves invaded the home of the deceased Victor and attacked him. They went further by trailing him to the hospital where he was rushed to and killed him .”

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists and added that the force under IGP Usman Baba Alkali is determined that criminals have no hidden place in all parts of the country and commended the IRT operatives for a job well done.