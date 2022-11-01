Police arrest 51-yr-old man who allegedly hid abducted teenagers inside National Stadium, Surulere

The police in Lagos State have uncovered how a 51-year-old man was using the National Stadium, Surulere as a hiding place for abducted children.

It was gathered that four teenagers who were lured from the Ogba area of the state and kept within the stadium were rescued and reunited with their parents.

The image-maker in charge of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the abduction to the Nigerian Tribune in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday.

Hundeyin also confirmed that four teenagers were rescued from the stadium.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Lagos police image-maker said: “Operatives of Surulere Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Austin Kanu ‘m’ aged 51 for abducting four teenage boys.

“The victims, one Toheeb ‘m’ aged 16, Isaac ‘m’ aged 16, Chukwuma ‘m’ aged 16 and Idowu ‘m’ aged 18 (surnames withheld) were on October 9, 2022, at about 2010hrs discovered in an isolated place within the National Stadium, Surulere by the Chief Security Officer of the stadium who was on routine patrol and then alerted the police.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victims from Ogba and Agege to Surulere.”





He also said: “Their parents when contacted confirmed that the boys had been missing since the early hours of October 29, 2022.

“Suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, enjoined Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious happening to security agencies.