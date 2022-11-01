Police arrest 51-yr-old man who allegedly hid abducted teenagers inside National Stadium, Surulere

Metro
By Olalekan Olabulo
hid abducted teenagers inside National Stadium

The police in Lagos State have uncovered how a 51-year-old man was using the National Stadium, Surulere as a hiding place for abducted children.

It was gathered that four teenagers who were lured from the Ogba area of the state and kept within the stadium were rescued and reunited with their parents.

The image-maker in charge of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the abduction to the Nigerian Tribune in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday.

Hundeyin also confirmed that four teenagers were rescued from the stadium.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

The Lagos police image-maker said: “Operatives of Surulere Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Austin Kanu ‘m’ aged 51 for abducting four teenage boys.

“The victims, one Toheeb ‘m’ aged 16, Isaac ‘m’ aged 16, Chukwuma ‘m’ aged 16 and Idowu ‘m’ aged 18 (surnames withheld) were on October 9, 2022, at about 2010hrs discovered in an isolated place within the National Stadium, Surulere by the Chief Security Officer of the stadium who was on routine patrol and then alerted the police.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victims from Ogba and Agege to Surulere.”


He also said: “Their parents when contacted confirmed that the boys had been missing since the early hours of October 29, 2022.

“Suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, enjoined Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious happening to security agencies.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

You might also like
Metro

Court convicts 13 suspects for cyber-related crimes in Oyo

Metro

Cooking gas explosion kills Kwara housewife

Metro

Police confirm arrest of 21 for various criminal offences in Oyo

Metro

Again, suspected herders kill three in Benue community

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More