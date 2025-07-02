Police arrest 50 cultists, recover 36 vehicles, firearms

Fifty suspected cult members have been arrested by the police in Lagos State during a crackdown on cultism in different parts of the state.

The police also recovered no fewer than thirty-six exotic vehicles, valued at hundreds of millions of naira, from suspected armed robbers and car thieves.

These were disclosed on Wednesday by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olohundare Jimoh, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the police over the last few months.

The police boss also used the occasion to assure residents of enhanced security across all parts of the state.

He further stated that the police recovered eighty-two firearms from the arrested cult members and other criminals.

According to him, more than twenty-three cultists were arrested in connection with recent disturbances, while over fifty cultists were apprehended by the newly established anti-cultism squads.

Speaking to journalists, Jimoh said:

“This press briefing dwells on the many achievements recorded by the Lagos State Police Command in crime prevention and control, as well as the strategies adopted to ensure that Lagosians can sleep peacefully in their homes.

More than twenty-three of these cult members have been arrested. I will also display their weapons during the course of this briefing.

Some of these cultists are currently in custody and will be prosecuted upon completion of investigations into their cases. We have also recorded other successes.”

The recovered vehicles—which include a Mercedes-Benz and other brands—were linked to various criminal activities such as advanced fee fraud, inter-state vehicle theft, and cases where entrusted drivers diverted vehicles for personal gain. Some were also stolen at gunpoint from their owners.

A Porsche vehicle and two Mercedes-Benz cars, worth ₦250 million and ₦350 million respectively, were among those recovered in the state.

Jimoh explained:

“These vehicles displayed here today are thirty-six in total. They are exotic and some are worth several millions—hundreds of millions—of naira.

They were recovered from fraudulent transactions and advance fee frauds. Some were taken from other states and transported through Lagos with the intention of smuggling them out of the country. Others were taken by trusted drivers who absconded with them.

Some of the vehicles recovered today were already en route to the borders of Lagos State, intended for illegal export.

We have also recovered vehicles that had already been sold; we traced and retrieved them. Others were found in the possession of criminals who had forcefully taken them from their rightful owners.”

The police commissioner further noted:

“A considerable number of assorted firearms and ammunition were also recovered from the cultists and other criminals operating in Lagos State.”

He advised:

“I want to call on all Lagosians and visitors to Lagos—as well as those in neighboring states—whose vehicles were stolen at gunpoint, diverted by drivers, or removed under suspicious circumstances, to visit the command headquarters for identification and recovery.”

