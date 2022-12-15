Police arrest 49-year-old man for bathing with blood in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 49-year-old man, Ganiyu Shina, for allegedly bathing with blood at a river bank, in Kotopo area of Abeokuta.

In a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the suspect who was a resident of No 4, Oguji street, Obantoko, Abeokuta, was arrested on Thursday while perpetrating the act at a community river in Kotopo area of Odeda local government.

According to the PPRO, the suspect was arrested when members of the community sighted him at the River Bank, where he parked his Nissan commercial vehicle, came out with local sponge and a container filled with blood and started bathing with it.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Immediately he discovered that some people are watching him, he took to his heels, but was chased and apprehended by members of the community.

“A call was made to the police at Aregbe divisional headquarters by a member of the community, and the DPO, SP Bunmi Asogbon quickly led the patrol team to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have a spiritual problem, and that a herbalist instructed him to perform the ritual.

“He claimed further that the blood in his possession is not human blood, but that of cow,” he said.





The State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the remaining blood should be taken for laboratory analysis to ascertain whether it was human blood or not.