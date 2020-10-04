Police arrest 46-year-old man for allegedly defiling three underaged boys in Anambra

Police in Anambra State have arrested a 46-year-old man, Mr Michael Nwoha, for allegedly defiling three underaged boys in Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect, a native of Uzuakoli in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State but resides at NO.10 Uke Street 3-3, reportedly had carnal knowledge with the victims at different occasions.

The suspect blamed the act on demons when arrested.

Confirming the incident, in a statement, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed said the suspect would be arraigned after investigations.

Mohammed said, “On the 2/10/2020 at about 8:30 pm, following a tip-off, Police detectives attached to 3-3 Division arrested one Michael Nwoha ‘m’ aged 46years native of Uzuakoli in Bende LGA of Abia State but resides at No. 10 Uke Street 3-3 Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly had carnal knowledge against the order of nature with three Small boys of between 6,14 and 17years on different occasions.

“Suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on demons.

“Meanwhile, the scene of the crime was visited by Police detectives and three victims, all boys were taken to the hospital for medical examination.

“Consequently, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department(CID) for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be brought to book.”

