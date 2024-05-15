The Borno State Police Command has arrested 44 suspects for committing various offences in the state.

Parading the suspects at the Maiduguri police headquarters on Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso noted that with the launch of Operation Kam’ Dibi Frata (“Operation Flush Out Criminals”), the command has recorded significant achievements in the last month, tackling various crimes and ensuring public safety across the state.

According to him, the 44 suspects were arrested in various locations within the state for offences ranging from phone snatching, attempted tricycle theft, store breaking and theft, among others.

He stated that the command has addressed the rise in handset snatching and youth involvement in social vices.

Giving the breakdown of the suspects, ASP Daso disclosed that Operation Kam’ Dibi Frata” led to the arrest of 22 suspects, recovery of drugs and illicit substances, and increased surveillance. The arrest of 14 suspects for handset snatching, with 11 handsets recovered.

“The arrest of 3 suspects for store breaking and theft, with stolen goods valued at N195,000 recovered. The arrest of 1 suspect with stolen domestic animals worth N200,000, as well as the arrest of 4 suspects for attempted keke napep theft.

“The Borno Police Command is committed to ensuring public safety and restoring peace and security.”

He urged residents to report suspicious activities through emergency contacts (08068075581, 08023473293) and encouraged tricycle passengers to be mindful of their belongings and fellow passengers.

