Police arrest 41 suspects over killing of DPO in Kano

The Nigeria Police Command in Kano State has confirmed the arrest of 41 suspects who allegedly masterminded the killing of CSP Baba Ali, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rano Division.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, which indicated that the suspects have been charged with mischief and arson.

The statement reads: “The police view this senseless killing, which has been met with widespread condemnation, as a grave attack on the very fabric of our society and a direct assault on the sacrifices of our brave police officers who risk their lives daily to protect our communities.”

He further stated: “However, the Command is resolute in its determination to bring the perpetrators to justice. Following a swift and thorough investigation, a total of 41 suspects have been arrested, including identified principal suspects.”

“The police are working tirelessly to ensure that no stone is left unturned in apprehending all those involved in this dastardly act,” the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, assured the public that the Command is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property in the state.

He reiterated that the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all perpetrators are brought to justice.

“While appreciating the public’s understanding, condolences, and cooperation, the Command urges citizens to remain calm and continue to provide the necessary support to the police in this investigation.

“We will continue to stand united in our resolve to protect and serve our community, and we are determined to ensure that those who seek to undermine our efforts are held accountable.

“The Command honours the memory of CSP Baba Ali and commends the bravery and dedication of our officers and men who continue to put their lives on the line to keep our state safe,” the statement said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE