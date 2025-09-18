Police arrest 40-year-old man for ‘defiling, impregnating minor’ in Bayelsa

Operatives of the State Special Police Squad, Dou Akpo, have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 12-year-old girl in the Dimrose area of Ebis, Biogbolo community, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The culprit, who is identified as Emeka and is an Indigene of Anambra State and a businessman who shuttles between Yenagoa and Anambra, is married with four children.

According to the mother of the girl, the victim was discovered to be seven months pregnant when she fainted due to strange ailments.

She said “she confessed that the Stepmother’s daughter took her to the man before she was violated. She was a virgin, and the man continuously had canal knowledge of her with threats of death of she tells anyone.”

She claimed that the dastardly act was carried out during the time the victim was with her father and stepmother.

She said, “she was even forcefully raped by this man in her father’s house.

“When she fainted, I took her to a pharmacy and a pregnancy test and a scan was carried out, it was confirmed that she is pregnant.

“After telling the mother who was responsible, she later fainted at night screaming that she is being spiritually attacked”

In a petition to the State Police Commissioner, the Do Foundation through its Secretary, Tokoni Queen Dufugha, said the incident has brought pain, trauma and embarrassment to the victim and her family.

The Do Foundation also sought for the immediate transfer of the case to the State Police Command as it’s a case of defilement.

Speaking on the development, the Founder of the DO Foundation and President of the National Association of Women Against Genda Based Violence, Dr. Dise Ogbise Goddy Harry, confirmed that the women groups have recorded three cases of sexual abuse on boys and girls.

According to her, “this is heartbreaking, and I wonder where we are heading to if some male adults will boldly without fear of our existing laws still go ahead to abuse our children and women.

“We are already on the matter, and I am encouraged at the decision of the victim’s family that they will not succumb to any settling of this case.

“For us in Do Foundation and the National Association of Women Against Gender Based Violence, all we want is justice for the victim and that’s where our focus will be in addition to giving her psycho socio support.”

