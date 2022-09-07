Police arrest 36-year-old medical doctor in Osun for killing taxi driver in Benin

Latest News
By Hendrix Oliomogbe- Benin
Police arrest 36-year-old, Kogi Police banks Ankpa,Police parade two suspects, Police suspected rapist Ebonyi, Bauchi Police rescue three, Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect, Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man, Police arrest 2 for

A 36-year-old medical doctor, Abass Adebowale Adeyemi has been nabbed by the police in Osogbo, Osun State for allegedly killing one Mr Emmanuel Yobo Agbovinuere, 39 in Benin, Edo State.

Dr Adeyemi, a native of Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State reportedly murdered Agbovinuere on September 3, in Benin and dumped his remains at Otofure community, near Oluku on the Benin-Lagos expressway.

The suspect, a 2013 graduate of the University of Ilorin reportedly engaged the services of the deceased, a cab driver whom he met last July at a hotel in the Edo State capital.

hailed from Delta State

The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor who paraded the suspected killer at the Edo State Police headquarters in Benin said that the medical doctor engaged the deceased, from Delta State to take him to different destinations and after which they became friends.

According to Nwanbuzor, when the suspect came to Benin again on September 3, he called the deceased up to meet him at another hotel where he engaged his services for the second time around.

The spokesman explained that the suspect demanded that the deceased take him around the places he wanted to visit, adding that while driving, the victim complained of leg pain.

He said that the medical doctor who promised to help the driver injected a substance into his body which killed the Delta State-born cab driver instantly.

He said: “To conceal the crime, the suspect kept the corpse in the dead man’s vehicle which he later dumped in a bush at Oluku and absconded with the deceased’s vehicle.”

He said the suspect was traced to Osogbo, Osun with the aid of a tracking device in the deceased vehicle where he was arrested by the police.

Nwanbuzor said a snippet, diazepam injection, scalp vein middle and five syringes were recovered from the suspect.

He added that aside from the recovered vehicle, the police also recovered another car the suspect sold to a car dealer.

A remorseful Adeyemi who spoke with journalists declined questions but pleaded with the family of the victim to forgive him as his action was not deliberate.

“Let the police do their investigation. I am pleading with the family to forgive me. I have killed a friend. He was really my friend. I can show you our discussion on phone.”


ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More