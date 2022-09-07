Police arrest 36-year-old medical doctor in Osun for killing taxi driver in Benin

A 36-year-old medical doctor, Abass Adebowale Adeyemi has been nabbed by the police in Osogbo, Osun State for allegedly killing one Mr Emmanuel Yobo Agbovinuere, 39 in Benin, Edo State.

Dr Adeyemi, a native of Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State reportedly murdered Agbovinuere on September 3, in Benin and dumped his remains at Otofure community, near Oluku on the Benin-Lagos expressway.

The suspect, a 2013 graduate of the University of Ilorin reportedly engaged the services of the deceased, a cab driver whom he met last July at a hotel in the Edo State capital.

hailed from Delta State

The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor who paraded the suspected killer at the Edo State Police headquarters in Benin said that the medical doctor engaged the deceased, from Delta State to take him to different destinations and after which they became friends.

According to Nwanbuzor, when the suspect came to Benin again on September 3, he called the deceased up to meet him at another hotel where he engaged his services for the second time around.

The spokesman explained that the suspect demanded that the deceased take him around the places he wanted to visit, adding that while driving, the victim complained of leg pain.

He said that the medical doctor who promised to help the driver injected a substance into his body which killed the Delta State-born cab driver instantly.

He said: “To conceal the crime, the suspect kept the corpse in the dead man’s vehicle which he later dumped in a bush at Oluku and absconded with the deceased’s vehicle.”

He said the suspect was traced to Osogbo, Osun with the aid of a tracking device in the deceased vehicle where he was arrested by the police.

Nwanbuzor said a snippet, diazepam injection, scalp vein middle and five syringes were recovered from the suspect.

He added that aside from the recovered vehicle, the police also recovered another car the suspect sold to a car dealer.

A remorseful Adeyemi who spoke with journalists declined questions but pleaded with the family of the victim to forgive him as his action was not deliberate.

“Let the police do their investigation. I am pleading with the family to forgive me. I have killed a friend. He was really my friend. I can show you our discussion on phone.”





