Yobe State Police Command has arrested 35-year-old Hassan Abubakar of Danbaxa in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State for gùn running.

According to a statement from the Command PPRO, Dungus Abdulkarim, the suspect later implicated one Abubakar Shehu aka Kurma, aged 32 of Bare-Bari area of of Maradun.

The PPRO stated that the report was from Karasuwa Divisional Police Headquarters where the suspects were arrested in possession of rocket launcher and RPMG Motar.

He stated that the first suspect was arrested driving a Toyota Hiace, 18-seater bus in Karasuwa based on a credible tip-off while on a mission to collect RPMG as he was intercepted after collecting the Motar.

The suspects operate in conveying firearms to bandits across the Northern States of Zamfara, Kano, Niger, Zaria in Kaduna Yobe among other States.

The PPRO added that the first suspect confessed that the second suspect was the currier to bandits in Zamfara state, was trailed and arrested by personnel of Yobe Police Detectives in Maradun.

Meanwhile, discreet investigation is ongoing as the suspects are cooperating with the Police to get the facts.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmad, promised to sustain the tempo and encouraged Officers and Men to step up and do more to rid the Command of criminals.

He also urged patriotic members of the public to support the Police by providing useful Information that will lead to apprehending the criminals stressing that, “If you see something, say something to the Police, and remain safe.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho





Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by..