Police arrest 34-yr-old primary school staff for stealing 7 computers

Operatives of the Delta Police Command have arrested a 34-year-old computer operator and staff of Nana Primary School, Warri, Delta State, Precious Oki, for stealing seven out of 15 computers in his care.

He was arrested upon receipt of the theft by detectives from ‘A’ Division of the Warri Area Command, Nigeria Police Force.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, the 15 Zinox computers were supplied to the school by the Delta State government for the use of pupils.

“The detectives, after a painstaking investigation, on 6/3/2022, arrested the principal suspect, named Oki Precious ‘m’ age 34yrs.

“Investigation later revealed that the suspect is the computer operator working in the school and employed by the parent-teachers association (PTA) of the school.

“The suspect led the police to his house where seven computers were recovered. The case has been charged to court,” he noted.

