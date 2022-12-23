Police arrest 31-year-old fake doctor in Ondo

Men of the Ondo state Police Command have arrested a 31-year-old man, Mr Olalekan Rabiu, for allegedly impersonating and parading himself as a medical doctor.

The fake medical doctor who has been practising and parading himself as a medical doctor and CMD of Iremide Private Hospital, Orita Ojo in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, was arrested in December after a failed Ceaserian Section on a pregnant woman in the hospital.

Speaking during the parade of the suspect and three others for various offences, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyediran Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested by a team of special intervention squad when the report of unprofessionalism was reported against him.

According to the CP, the suspect carried out a Cesarian Surgery on a pregnant woman (name withheld) who was later rushed to Mother and Child Hospital due to excessive bleeding from her private part

Oyeyemi said “It was discovered that the self-acclaimed Doctor stitched the womb and the urinary tract together and it was discovered during the investigation that the suspect is not a Medical Doctor but attended School of Health Technology, Ijebu-Ode where he studied Community Health Extension Worker but has been deceiving the people with being a Medical Doctor,”

The suspect, Rabiu, while speaking with newsmen, admitted being a community health extension worker saying he had been in the profession for seven years.

He confessed to operating on the pregnant woman and said the operation was successful when he conducted the operation on the woman but said that she came back after 27 days to complain of bleeding.

Rabiu who said that he had done one operation successful in the past said that he started doing operations when his brother bought a story building for him in 2015

“Actually, I am not a doctor but I study community Health Extension worker at Ijebu Ode School of Health. Although I was a little bit talented in the line and there was no helper if not I would have returned to school but I am planning to go back to school now,” he said

According to him, “the woman was brought to my clinic and after examining her I discovered that she can not put to bed on her own. After the examination, I explained to her relatives about her condition because I checked her ultrasound result and I discovered she is 43 weeks pregnant the baby was already distressed and they gave me the go-ahead to operate on her to save the woman and the baby.

“So, when she came back after 10 days for a check I discovered that she did not take any drugs and is not hygienic at all.

“After 27 days of operation, she came back again, complaining of vigina bleeding and to save her life I referred her immediately to Truman centre in Ondo town.

“I just want people to help me and I have a nine months old pregnant wife at home now, I promise that I will not do it again,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE