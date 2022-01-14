Police arrest 3 suspects for trafficking 32 underage children in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State police command has arrested and paraded three suspected traffickers for trafficking thirty-two (32) children in the state.

According to police, the children made up of sixteen (16) boys and sixteen (16) girls who were trafficked from Ebonyi, Benue, Abia and other states and are being used for forced labour and sexual exploitation in the name of networking/hawking Neo Life company products at their hideout in Okposi Umuaghara, Ezza South local government area of Ebonyi State.

The police public relations officer, DSP Loveth Odah disclosed this to newsmen while parading the suspects and the victims.

She said “The suspects made a useful statement to the police and led the police operatives to their hideout where two of his gang members were arrested.

“Among those arrested were one Nwagboduhu Ekene; aged 20 years and Nwaoko Godwin; aged 24 years and 32 trafficked underage children who were rescued from them.

“On 7th January 2022 at about 09:30 hrs, a case of a missing person was reported by Mrs Nwankwo Ijeoma of Uterufie village in Ebonyi local government area of Ebonyi State that her daughter, Nwankwo Chidera, aged 14 years left home to an unknown destination.

“During the investigation, a company’s advertisement sheet captured “NEO Life” containing a phone number was found in the daughter’s room which was used to trace the owner of the phone number who was later identified as Christian Nwankwo and was arrested.

“The suspects rented two rooms apartment at Diamond Villa Lodge adjacent to Ebonyi State University Medical Department Pressco Campus which serves as a place of aboard for the victims,” she said.

Recall that four among the rescued victims, “Gloria Mbam, Emmanuel Elechi Odeh and Chibuike Uzogo had earlier been reported missing by their parents.

Furthermore, the Command now has a total number of 18 unclaimed children rescued from the suspected traffickers.

To this end, the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, CP Aliyu Garba requested parents and members of the public whose children are missing to report at the command headquarters for identification and possible claim of their wards.”

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…