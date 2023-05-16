The police in Lagos State have arrested three people in connection with the killing of a man, Alade Bello in Igbolodo village along Ketu Omu road in the Ketu Ejirin Local Government area of Lagos State.

Those already arrested by the police are: Mukaila Nofiu, Hassan Kazeem, and Wasiu Rasheed while the police are still on the trail of other members of the gang, identified as Jamiu Ayodeji AKA Germany, Sunday Olaitan AKA “Laagba “, Mukaila Adebola, Dare Coker, Shina Adeboyejo, Suberu Olusoga and others

It was gathered that the arrested persons and others, still at large had on the 14th of April 2023 invaded the village and attacked many people, including the deceased 49-year-old Bello and injuring others.

The arrested suspects were arrested by the operatives of the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti, where the case was transferred to after it was initially reported at Ketu Ereyin police station.

The suspects have been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court, Yaba presided over by Mrs OM Adefope.

The charge against the suspects reads “That you Mukaila Nofiu, M., Hassan Kazeem, and Wasiu Rasheed, and others still at large on the 14th day of April 2023 at about 14:35hrs at Igbolodo village along Ketu Omu road in the e Lagos Magisterial District did conspire among yourselves to commit a felony and attempted murder, thereby committing an offence punishable under section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The arrested suspects were also charged with attempting “to kill one Lasisi Sikiru by hitting him severely with planks and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 230 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The magistrate ordered the suspects to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, while the case was adjourned to the 16th of June 2023.

The Investigating Police Officer (IPO) Inspector Muhammed Yusuff, while swearing an oath in the affidavit of remand application sworn that the accused persons made confessional statements to the effect

The IPO also swore that the application to remand the suspect is to allow the applicants to await legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE