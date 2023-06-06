The Lagos State Police have successfully arrested three suspects believed to be members of a notorious one-chance armed robbery gang operating along the Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson, the suspects were apprehended by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while attempting to drop off a victim in the Gbagada area of Oshodi-Oke.

It was discovered that the gang had previously stolen the operational vehicle, a Suzuki minibus known as ‘Korope,’ at gunpoint in February at Ketu bus stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The recovered vehicle has been linked to the reported incident at the Ijanikin Police Divisional Headquarters.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…





I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…