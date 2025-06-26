Police arrest 29-year-old wanted criminal in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a wanted 29-year-old man, Zephaniah Alfred, for armed robbery in Zangun, located in Numan Local Government Area.

Operatives of the Command acted on a report of a threat to life filed by one Maikano and proceeded to the residence of the suspect.

Upon arrival and a thorough search, the police recovered one locally made pistol, two AK-47 live rounds, one live pistol round, and one live cartridge.

Other items recovered from the suspect include a pair of military camouflage trousers, a uniform, four military camouflage caps, two military camouflage T-shirts, and a black torchlight.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, and made available to Tribune Online, the arrest followed a formal complaint lodged against the suspect.

“Following the complaint, operatives of the Command attached to Numan Divisional Police Headquarters, led by the DPO, apprehended the suspect, Zephaniah Alfred, 29, who has been on the Command’s wanted list for armed robbery activities terrorizing the Numan-Gombe Road and its environs,” SP Nguroje stated.

He added that a search warrant executed at the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of the aforementioned items.

The suspect is currently in custody and assisting with the ongoing investigation. He will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

SP Nguroje further quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, as reaffirming his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents across the state. He also noted that the police are working in synergy with the Commander of the 23rd Armoured Brigade, Yola, to address the concerns raised by the complainant and the community of Zangun.

