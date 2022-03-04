Police arrest 27-year-old lady who killed 75-year-old relative during fight

Police in Anambra State have arrested a 27 years old woman, Ozioma Orakwe over the alleged murder of a 75 years old man, said to be her relative.

There had been news of a man committing suicide in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area on Wednesday, with no reason for the action.

But the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga in a press release on Friday said men of the command were alerted over the development, but find rather showed that the man was murdered and set up to look like he committed suicide.

Ikenga in the release said: “The Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng has today 4/3/2022 admonished citizens to always seek other means of settling their differences than resorting to fight/violence.

“The CP gave this counsel while reacting to arrest of one Ozioma Orakwe ‘F’ age 27years on the alleged murder of Martin Orakwe ‘M’ age 75years of Amatutu village, Agulu Anaocha LGA.

“Against the report received on 2/3/2022 at 3:08 pm from one Mr Martin Orakwe of alleged suicide by the deceased, preliminary investigation reveals that the victim had a cut on his head with marks of violence all over his body.

“Additional information shows that before the death of the victim, he had a disagreement with the suspect which resulted in a fight.”

The deceased was said to have died in a fight, and to cover her track, Orakwe set him up to look like a case of suicide, Ikenga stated.

Meanwhile, police said its operatives have recovered the body of the deceased and the suspect has also made useful statement that is helping in the ongoing investigation. He stated that the case will be charged to court after a conclusive investigation.