Police arrest 27 suspects over naval officer’s murder in Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command has said it has arrested 27 suspects following the murder of a naval officer in Kawo area of Kaduna North local government area.

Recalled the officer was stabbed to death in Kawo brigade when he refused to handover his phone to his assassin. In a swift reaction, operatives of the police command stormed criminal hideouts in Kawo Area, where 27 suspected criminals were arrested.

In a statement issued by the police spokeman, DSP Mansir Hassan and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday noted that ,” In line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police to identify, flush out and dismantle criminal elements threatening the peace in some designated areas, the Command has conducted a series of raiding in a joint operation with the military, DSS, and the vigilante within Kawo area and its surroundings, leading to the arrest of numerous suspects and the recovery of dangerous weapons.

“On 8th June, 2025, at about 2030hrs, a joint tactical operation was launched in the nooks and crannies of Kawo and neighbouring areas. This operation led to the arrest of 27 suspects, and a significant cache of dangerous weapons was recovered from them.

“Exhibits recovered during the operation include: knives, axes, cutlasses and a large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other hard drugs

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad has reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment in maintaining law and order across the state.

“He emphasised that Kaduna remains a peaceful state, and the Police will not allow miscreants or criminally minded individuals to destabilise the peace.”

He also stated that, anyone with intentions to cause violence or disrupt public order is strongly advised to desist or vacate the state, as the Police will continue to clamp down on miscreants and give them no breathing space within the state.

