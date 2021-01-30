Police arrest 27 suspected criminals for terrorizing residents in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 27 suspected criminals who have been terrorizing residents of Bauchi committing for various crimes including, armed robbery, thuggery and others.

According to a press release by the Command PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili, On 27th January 2021 at about 0300hrs following an intelligence report, Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), coordinated by the RRS Commander raided criminal hideouts and black spots in Bauchi metropolis which resulted to the arrest of twenty seven (27) suspects notorious for terrorizing Kofar wambai, Abujan Kwata and other vulnerable places within the city.

The release further continued that, Prior to their arrest, they have been engaged in perpetrating heinous crimes against the peace loving people of Bauchi State and their acts include aggravated form of theft that involved the use of lethal weapons to perpetrate violence against victims and deprive them of valuables which include but not limited to mobile phones and cash.

The Police further contained that sometimes, they brutally stabbed their victims, leaving them in a pool of blood that may lead to further unfortunate situations including possible loss of lives.

The suspects arrested are: Ahmed Bala 18 years of Kofar Gombe; Abdul-shakur Kabiru 17 years of Abujan Kwata; Bello Ibrahim 25 years of Nasarawan Dawaki; Jamilu Iliya 15 years of Abujan Kwata; Kabiru Adamu 30 years of Abujan Kwata; Dalhatu Bala 19 years of Kofar Gombe and Hamza Bala 30 years of Kofar Gombe.

Also arrested are: Fahat Mohammed, 24 years of Abujan Kwata; Hamisu Abubakar, 50 years of Old Airport Road, and Lawal Jibrin, 22 years of Abujan Kwata; Zaharaddeen Abdulsalam, 20 years of Kofar Gombe; Ishan Sani, 25 years of Karofi; Isiyaka Mustapha 20 years of Abujan Kwata; Ahmadu Isiyaka, 18yrs of Abujan Kwata; Adamu Mamman, 16 years of Kofar Gombe, and Salisu Muhammad, 20 years of Kofar Gombe.

Other suspects are; Abubakar Mohammed 27 years of Nasarawan Dawaki; Usman Mohammed 18 years of Nasarawan Dawaki; Mustapha Abdullahi 22 years of Abujan Kwata; Rufai Auwal 22 years of Abujan Kwata; Sani Mohammed 19 years of Abujan Kwata;

Aminu Mu’azu 17 years of Dawaki Road and Salihu Ibrahim 20 years of Kofar Gombe.

The suspects according to the PPRO were apprehended with the following Exhibits: 5 Machetes, 5 sticks, 7 knives, 1 Saw, 3 Hair clippers, 3-angle Spanner, 1 Chisel, 1 Plier, 1 Hammer and a cash sum of N91,340.

In a similar note, On the 17/01/2021 at about 2030hrs, the Police Patrol team attached to ‘D’ Division while on visibility Patrol at Kimba Junction, arrested one tricycle (Keke NAPEP) and one Haujoe motorcycle, with four suspects who were in possession of arms (machetes) for which they could not give any tangible reason(s) for possessing it.

The suspects are: Hassan Abdulkadir, 21 years of Kofar Gombe; Aminu Sa’id, 20 years of Gombe Road; Abubakar Muhammed 16 years of Kofar Gombe and Nuhu Musa 20 years of Unguwan Doya.

All the cases have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution and possible conviction if found guilty.

The Command once again reiterated its unreserved commitment in raising policing standards by serving the people of Bauchi State diligently in line with its mandate of maintaining law and order.

