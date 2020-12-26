Police arrest 2682 suspects, recover many dangerous weapons in Bauchi in 2020

In its fight against all forms of crimes and criminality, the Bauchi State Police Command within the last 12 months, from 1st January to December 2020 has arrested a total of 2682 suspects in connection to various crimes committed within and outside the state.

The arrests were made possible with the sustained operations by the Police personnel and community policing engagements as well as other crime fighting strategies as contained in a statement by DSP Ahmed Wakili, Command PPRO.

The summary of major achievements by the command according to the PPRO included 106 cases of Armed Robbery involving 210 suspects who were arrested in connection to the cases; 44 cases of kidnapping which involved 90 suspects arrested in connection to the cases.

Also there were 149 cases of rape, which got 223 suspects arrested in connection to the cases as well as 15 cases of Unnatural Offences which involved 19 suspects who were arrested in connection to the cases just as 183 suspects were arrested in connection to 93 cases of Culpable Homicide.

The command also arrested 138 suspects in connection with 26 Offences against Firearms just as 17 suspects were arrested for 11 cases of Attempt to Commit Homicide and 35 cases of Theft which led to 66 suspects been arrested in connection to the cases.

Also during the period, 101 cases of Offences against Persons led to the arrest of 138 suspects in connection to the cases while 9 cases of Breach of Public Peace led to the arrest of 26 suspects just as One case of Forgery led to the arrest of one suspects.

Also, 31cases of Offences against properties had 41 suspects arrested while 7 cases of Arson/mischief got 11 suspects arrested just as 8 cases of receiving stolen properties led to the arrest of 21 suspects with 113 cases of False pretense & cheating leading to the arrest of 87 suspects.

The Command also had 6 cases of Unlawful possession leading to the arrest of 8 suspects while 17 cases of causing grievous hurt led to the arrest of 28 suspects also 875 cases of other offence had 1,375 suspects were arrested.

During the period under review, the Command RECOVERED 46,056 different type of live ammunition which included 26 Cartridges and 24 Empty magazine of different type of Guns.

The RECOVERED ARMS are 43 AK-47 rifle, 28 Dane Guns, 3 SMG rifle, 1 scorpion rifle, 3 Pump action, 4 Double Barrel Gun, 1 Locally made Double Barrel Gun, 1 Locally made AK-47 rifle, 6 Locally made single Barrel Gun, 3 Locally made revolver pistol, 8 Locally made pistol and 4 Revolver pistol.

Also, 18 different Vehicles and 16 different Motorcycles were recovered from the suspects just as DOMESTIC ANIMALS RECOVERED FROM CATTLE RUSTLERS included 201 Cows, 24 sheep and 18 Goats.

MONETARY EXHIBITS Recovered during the same period included N2,590,000 cash as well as 666 pieces of N1000 notes suspected to be counterfeit currency and 28 pieces of 1000 US Dollars suspected to be fake currency.

OTHER OFFENSIVE WEAPONS Recovered are 117 Cutlasses, 7 sticks, 6 axes, 6machetes, 3 Bows, 2 Sharp Irons

8 knives, Some fabricated Bullets, 20 Sim cards, 5 master keys and 2 Hilux keys, 1 jack knife and 1 hack saw.

OTHER STOLEN RECOVERED Property are 16 handsets, 25 wrappers, 33 native caps, 22 rolls of electric high extension cables, Some Spare Tyrese, 3 Laptops, Jewelries and rings, 9 ATM cards of various Banks.

The Command stated that Bauchi State as one of the States in the North East geopolitical zone is confronted with numerous security challenges such as Kidnapping, Armed Banditry, Cattle Rustling, thugs’ and thuggery, Rape and other manifestation of violent crimes.

It added that The location of Lame Burra forest in Ningi L.G.A, Balmo forest in Ganjuwa L.G.A, Yuda and Mundu forests in Toro L.G.A and Yankari Games Reserve in Alkaleri L.G.A provided a cover for criminal elements who perpetrate heinous crimes.

It however stated that Recently there were proactive measures taken by the Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta through robust synergy with relevant stakeholders and other security agencies; Vigilante groups; Religious/Traditional institution and youths.

With these measures, The Command stated that the state is gradually enjoying relative peace as several recoveries of illegal arms, ammunition, and arrest of criminal elements before, during and after commission of offences have been recorded by the Command.

“It is pertinent to emphasize here these aforementioned successes were made possible through information availed to the Police from members of the public, who as partners in progress with the Nigeria Police share our desires and aspirations to enable a safe and secure environment for all residents in the State”, the release further contained.

The Command then assured that it has put in place crime preventive measures which includes visibility policing, community partnership, constant raids of black sports, regular foot and vehicular patrols, surveillance on buildings and vulnerable areas, stop and search, and intelligence led policing through partnership with sister security agencies and other non-governmental organizations in order to nip in the bud, all forms of crime, criminals and their hideouts in the state to ensure a hitch free Christmas and New year celebrations.

The Command according to the PPRO has with vigor continued to execute its mandate, and also made remarkable achievements in the course of policing the state as a result of strategies put in place under the guidance and directives of the Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta.

The released further contained that, “Finally, the Command is fully prepared and battle ready for the year 2021 as more strategies will be put in place to ensure security of life and property and consolidate on the achievements recorded in the year 2020.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE