Police arrest 24-year-old who collected N500,000 ransom, killed 8-year-old girl

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 24-year-old Habibu Sale, who kidnapped and killed eight-year-old Asiya Tasiu in Chikawa village, Gabasawa Local Government Area of the state after collecting a ransom of N500,000.

This was just as the suspect (Habibu) who confessed to have kidnapped the little girl and collected a ransom of N500,000, however, said the girl died as a result of an accident on a motorcycle when he was driving her away to their hideout.

State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who spoke on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu A. Sani, disclosed that the incident happened on June 5 this year, but police effected his arrest on November 7 in front of his house after keeping an eye on him.

He, however, added that the police investigations revealed that Habibu killed the girl after collecting the ransom and buried her in a shallow grave at the outskirts of Chikawa village to cover his crime because the victim, who lived in the same vicinity with him, could recognise and possibly expose him.

DSP Haruna noted that Habibu kidnapped Asiya while she was going for an errand in her aunt’s place, adding that, “Habibu is a neighbour to Asiya’s aunt.”

He further disclosed that the suspect was arrested as a result of a directive by the Commissioner of Police who charged Operation Puff Adder to swing into action and arrest the suspects.

He said, “Investigations were spread to Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina and even Aba in Abia State before the suspect was finally arrested.

“However, Habibu confessed to have committed the crime alone. Police theory indicates that there are other accomplices at large because he confessed to having spent the N500,000 ransom on harlots, drugs and gambling.”

Father of the victim, Alhaji Tasiu Mohammed Adamu, told journalists at the Bompai Police headquarters that the kidnappers of his late daughter demanded N10 million ransom, “but we later settled for N500,000.

“What I cannot explain is why they killed my daughter after paying the ransom to them. This is very wicked of them. I need justice and I believe police will ensure that justice is done for the sake of my daughter.”

While confessing to the crime, Habibu said he was aware that he could be killed by hanging, but pleaded for mercy.

He was, however, adamant on revealing members of his gang.

Habibu said, “I had travelled to Kaduna state where I stayed and enjoyed with my women friends. We took drugs and indulged in gambling.”

