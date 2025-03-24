The High Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), said that its operatives have arrested 2,341 suspects for various criminal activities ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, and unlawful possession of firearms to cultists from the various operations conducted from February to date.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed while addressing news men in Abuja on Monday

According to him, “the Force recorded the arrest of 602 armed robbery suspects, 385 kidnapping suspects, 557 murder/homicide suspects, 215 suspects connected with the unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, 286 rape suspects, 276 suspected cultists, recovery of 333 various firearms, 6422 ammunition of various calibres.

“The Force was also able to recover 200 stolen vehicles and rescue 324 victims of kidnapping.

“On display in today’s briefing are several exhibits connected to these crimes, including, 89 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, 6 AK-47 rifles, 1 AK-49 Rifle, 1 Israeli Pump action rifle, 2 pump action rifles, 1 single barrel rifle.

“On 11/3/2025 at about 1830hrs operatives of IRT en route to Edo state on special duty at Oshara Ganden, a boundary between Kogi and Edo states ran into an ambush by kidnappers.

“The operatives employed their operational prowess to overpower the armed to-the-teeth kidnappers, arrested eight of them and recovered from them 1 AK 47 rifle with 29 rounds of ammunition, 1 new Israeli pump action rifle with 4 rounds of cartridges, 2 pump action with 7 rounds of cartridges, a single barrel with 2 cartridges and two operational motorcycles.”

Parading another set for illegal possession of firearms, he said that “On 21/01/2025, at approximately 1100 hours, Abubakar Lawan, 24 years old, Isiaku Abdullahi, 35 years old, and Abbas Maisaude, 26 years old, all males from Dogorawa Zaria and Makarfi Kaduna State, were apprehended in connection with criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, and kidnapping.

He said, “The suspects confessed to a series of kidnapping incidents within Rijana, Lambata, Dandume, and Ugama in Kaduna and Niger States, respectively.

“Operatives are currently making efforts to apprehend other members of the gang. Recovered from the suspects were one AK-49 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, and 28 rounds of live ammunition.

“These achievements underscore the unwavering resolve and dedication of the Nigeria Police Force in fulfilling its primary duty of protecting lives and property.

“The Force reaffirms its commitment to this goal and assures the public that no effort will be spared in maintaining law and order.”

He urged members of the public to continue to support the Police Force by providing timely and accurate information, saying that their collaboration was vital in the fight against crime.

He, however, promised hard times for criminally minded people, saying that ” to those who choose a life of crime, hear this warning: the Nigeria Police Force is determined to bring you to justice. We will relentlessly pursue you, dismantle your networks, and ensure you face the full consequences of the law. There is no haven for criminals in Nigeria.”