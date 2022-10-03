Police arrest 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing co-tenant to death in Ondo

Operatives of Ondo Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old man, Abidemi Oguntuyi, for stabbing a 40 year old woman who was his co-tenant, Abiye Friday, 40, to death while trying to settle a disagreement between Oguntuyi and her brother.

Oguntuyi was said to have stabbed the deceased more than 15 times in the neck and other parts of her body during the disagreement between the two men.

According to the police source, the incident occurred on September 6, 2022 at about 11.00am at Ibaka quarters, Akungba-Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of the state.

The source said that the deceased, who was living in the same house with the suspect was trying to settle a quarrel between the suspect and his brother as a result of an argument between the two friends.

The deceased’s sister who does not want her name in print told our correspondent that an argument ensued between the deceased and the suspect while she was trying to settle a dispute between the two men.

“The argument degenerated into a scuffle and in the process, the suspect took a knife and stabbed Abiye severally in the chest.

“Neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital in the area, where she was certified dead,” she said

It was also gathered that when the deceased’s brother, John Friday, who tried to stop the suspect, was also stabbed and inflicted a deep cut on his right hand.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arraigned before the Akure Magistrates’ Court on two courts of murder and attempted murder.

According to the charge, the offences contravene Sections 319 and 355 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 37 Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The police prosecutor, Simon Wada told the court to remand the accused at the Olokuta Correctional centre pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

Counsel to the accused, Adeola Kayode prayed for an adjournment to enable him file a counter affidavit to the prosecutor’s written application..

The Magistrate, D.S. Sekoni, ordered that the accused be kept in police custody pending ruling on the remand application, while the case was adjourned to October 7, 2022, for ruling.

