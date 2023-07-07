A 21-year-old woman, Maimunatu Sulaiman of the Kofar Dumi area in the Bauchi metropolis has been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

A press release by the Ag Command PPRO, ASP Aminu Gimba Ahmed contained that the accused housewife stabbed her husband with the intention of killing him following an altercation that ensued between them.

The PPRO stated that “on receiving the information, police detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Township Police Division, immediately rushed to the crime scene at the address and took both the victim and the suspect to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention.

“Consequently, reports obtained from medical doctors confirmed that the victim died as a result of an injury inflicted on his chest, while the suspect sustained minor bruises on her stomach.

The PPRO added that preliminary investigation revealed “that the suspect (Maimuna Suleiman) stabbed her husband, Aliyu Mohammad of the same address as a result of an altercation that ensued between them on the 5th of July, 20223 at about 1800hrs in their matrimonial home.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammad, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation to further unravel the circumstances that surround the death of the victim.

Investigation continues, and the suspect will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE