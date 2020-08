Police arrest 21-year-old man for having sex with two underage boys

The Anambra State police have arrested a twenty-one-year-old man, Mr Obimeze Maduabuchi Augustine, of Ofianta Village Nsugbe in Anambra East Local Government Area, who resides in Ejeagwu Estate Awka, for having sex with two underage boys, 5 and 7 years.

It was gathered that the suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on peer group influence.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed the act in a statement said “On the 4/8/2020 following a tip-off, Police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka arrested one Obimeze Maduabuchi Augustine ‘m’ aged 21years of Ofianta Village Nsugbe in Anambra East LGA but resides at Ejeagwu Estate Awka.

“Suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on peer group influence.

“Meanwhile, the scene of the crime was visited by Police detectives and the two victims, all boys were taken to the hospital for medical examination.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police Mr John Abang has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department(CID), for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.

