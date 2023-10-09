Police operatives in Edo have arrested a 21-year-old young man identified as Ononomeh Badamasi, for allegedly killing one Mr Orumidayo Awolowo in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the State.

The 52-year-old deceased, the police said upon demanding for money the knife he sold to the suspect, Badamasi allegedly engaged the Awolowo in a fight which led to the death of the deceased.

Spokesperson to the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspect was arrested by the Igarra police division following a complaint from the brother of the deceased, one Obafemi Awolowo.

Nwanbuzor disclosed that Obafemi told the police that the suspect bought a knife from the deceased and failed to pay the money, adding that upon demanding his money, a fight broke out between the duo

“The suspect and the deceased engaged in fighting over nonpayment of a knife the suspect purchased from the deceased at Ogbeh Community and in the process, Orumidayo fell down and died.”

He said the police stormed the scene and discovered that three houses and one motorcycle were set ablaze by angry youths as a result of the incident.

Chidi said the suspect have been arrested, adding that he has confessed to the crime, just as he said that the corpse of the deceased was taken to Igarra General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

According to him, investigation has commenced on the matter and the suspect would be charged to court soon.

