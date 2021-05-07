Police arrest 20 suspected cultists in Ondo

Ondo State Police Command on Friday said about 20 suspected cultists involved in the violence that erupted in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state, have been arrested.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, who disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Akure, the state capital, said the 20 suspected cultists were arrested in Owo, Akungba and Ikare.

The Police boss said security has been beefed up in Owo and environs to avoid further clash while security operatives have drafted to the communities to maintain law and order.

Speaking on the crisis over the Olokoja stool in Ikare-Akoko, the Police Commissioner said he had visited the town to access the situation of things while he called on all the warring factions to sheath their swords.

The Ondo Police boss said one person was confirmed killed in the Ikare crisis and said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as courts open for business.

It will be recalled that six people were reportedly killed and many others injured while properties were destroyed during the clash between cultists and members of the Oodua Peoples Congress in Owo, headquarters of Owo local government area.

In Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North-East local government area, four persons were said to have been killed and others injured over the Olokoja Chieftaincy dispute.

