Police detectives from zone 13 Ukpo, led by SP Ben Eke, have arrested two fraudsters in Awka, Anambra State Capital, following the receipt of a complaint against the fraudsters.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, Mrs Ogechukwu Mbonu, unsuspectingly paid the sum of One million, five-hundred and fifty thousand (N1,550,000) naira for the purchase of a piece of land in Awka to the suspects.

According to the zonal police public relations officer, SP Ihunwo Josephine, who disclosed this in a statement, the suspects fraudulently posed themselves as the agent, owner, and vendor of land in Awka and deceived the victim into buying the said plot of land and the suspects went as far as forging and preparing a land Deed of Conveyance that they issued to the victim.

“The two suspects, Rapuluchukwu Kachi ‘m’ aged 45, met with Okwudili Akuriene ‘m’ aged 54 and asked him to present himself as the owner of a piece of land that he wanted to sell to the victim because the victim had approached him sometime in February, 2023 and informed him of her need to buy land to build a house and also bury her late mother if she died since she was having a terminal sickness. Upon a detailed investigation, it was discovered that the duo conspired and sold a piece of land, not belonging to either of them to the victim.

“The true owner of the land came to make use of his land, only to discover that a grave was on his land and that the land had been used without his prior knowledge and permission. He brought the complaint to the attention of the AIG Zone 13 Ukpo, who directed that a full investigation be carried out on the case. Police detectives swung into action, and the two suspects were apprehended.

The AIG in charge of Zone 13 Ukpo, AIG Tony Adejoh Olofu has directed that the suspects be paraded before the press to serve as a deterrent to others, thereafter, they should be arraigned in court for prosecution, the ZPPRO noted.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE