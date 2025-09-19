Police arrest 18 suspects over riot in popular Lagos market

Eighteen people have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command after a protest at Tejuosho Market, Surulere, turned violent on Thursday.

The suspects, along with others still at large, were said to have vandalised a bank branch in the market while claiming to protest a power outage.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command, Babaseyi Oluseyi, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Police Command has restored peace and normalcy to Tejuosho Market Phase II, Surulere, following a violent disturbance by hoodlums and miscreants who mobilised under the guise of protesting a power outage.

ALSO READ: Edo govt arrests 20 suspected cultists

“The hoodlums and miscreants damaged some sections of the bank premises and attacked police personnel on guard duty at the bank within the market.”

Police said the incident happened on September 18, 2025, at about 2:30 pm, after a distress call reported attacks on people, goods, and property.

“The PMF personnel repelled the attacks and firmly protected the bank from invasion by the hoodlums and miscreants and exercised a high level of restraint in their actions,” the statement added.

Oluseyi explained that more officers were quickly deployed to the market by the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, to contain the situation.

“The operatives successfully dispersed the hoodlums and miscreants and arrested eighteen (18) of the suspects in the act of the violence and mayhem they caused in Tejuosho Market.

The police joint team promptly restored law and order in the market, and all the marketers and customers continued their trading and other means of livelihood peacefully,” the statement said.

The suspects are being held in custody, and police say investigations are ongoing to track down others involved. They will face prosecution when investigations are completed.

The command reassured the public of safety in the market and other parts of the state.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to assure members of the general public and traders in Tejuosho Market and other markets in Lagos State that normalcy has been fully restored and the situation is under control.

People are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses peacefully without fear of apprehension. The Command assured residents, business operators, and stakeholders that the situation remains under control.

“CP Olohundare Jimoh reiterates that violent attacks on police personnel and destruction of property will not be tolerated.”