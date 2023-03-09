Soji Ajibola

A 17-year-old suspected cultist has confessed to the killings of a member of a rival group in the Iseke area in the Oyo West local area.

The suspect was paraded alongside three other suspects for various criminal offences including murder and armed robbery, at the Oyo state Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Thursday.

Speaking through the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, said the suspect attacked the victim with dangerous objects until he finally gave up the ghost.

The suspect and others at large, according to the police report, belong to a notorious cult group, Aiye, and have been unleashing mayhem on unsuspecting members of the public in Oyo town.

The report read, “On 06/03/2023 at about 1120hrs, a distress call was received at the Monitoring Unit Office, Oyo Operational base, Durbar Oyo that some notorious hoodlums who have been unleashing mayhem on unsuspecting members of the public in Oyo town had invaded ISEKE area Oyo where they brutally attacked one OLAMILEKAN AJAKAYE and also dispossessed him of his cell phones and sum amount of money found in his possession. “Sequel to the distress call, a team of Police operatives attached to the Command Monitoring Unit moved swiftly to the scene and as soon as the criminal gang members sighted them, they abandoned the victim in the pool of his blood and fled. The victim was quickly rescued and rushed to the State Hospital in Oyo town, where he later gave up the ghost and the medical team that attended to him confirmed that he died due to the severity of the brutal attack. In furtherance of painstaking investigations launched by Police operatives, two assailants (names withheld) were arrested in connection with the crime. Upon interrogations, the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime and gave explicit details of how the crime was carried out. Items recovered include an Axe, (2)Two pieces of planks with blood stains used to attack the victim, and viral video footage capturing the brutal attack found on the suspects. In another development, Police have confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with an increasing spate of killings and armed robbery incidents in Oyo town. The suspects were alleged to be responsible for the death of one Jimoh Akeem at Oyo town. “On 06/03/2023 at about 0220hrs, some members of a dreaded criminal syndicate who are also members of a dreaded secret cult organization responsible for series of Armed Robbery attacks and needless killing of innocent members of the society with specific emphasis on Oyo town and environs invaded the house of one KAREEM ‘M’ at OKUN Compound MOLETE in Oyo town, Oyo with guns, cutlasses and some other dangerous weapons.

The Complainant managed to escape during the incursion of his assailants, but his friend, one JIMOH AKEEM, who shared his apartment and was sleeping at the time, was not and was gruesomely murdered in the process.

The assailants vandalized properties in the house, carted away some valuable items, and fled from the scene.

However, in response to the distress received by operatives attached to the Command Monitoring Unit, who was on intelligence-led patrols at the time, they rushed to the scene to salvage the situation.

Unfortunately, the medical experts at the clinic confirmed the victim dead, with his remains deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.