Gombe State Police Command has arrested 16 suspects for allegedly committing various crimes including criminal conspiracy and theft.

According to the Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Abubakar Mu’azu, the suspects, 20-year-old Abdulaziz Abubakar, 25-year-old Abdullahi Shuaibu, and 18-year-old Hassan Adamu, were arrested for criminal conspiracy and theft.

The PPRO stated that “on the 11th of June 2023 at about 0200hrs, men of the Gombe Police Division acted on an intelligent report that a syndicate of thieves who specialized in using tricycles to steal goats from Malam Inna, Wuro Kesa communities and selling it, arrested them at their various hideouts.

“The suspects confessed voluntarily to having carried out the act while an investigation is still ongoing and the case will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

“The exhibits recovered from the suspects included one tricycle and one goat suspected to have been stolen.

“Also for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, the command arrested Abubakar Adamu 22 years; Hassan Kabiru, 18 years; Abubakar Babayu, 19 years; Yusuf Ahmad, 20 years and Abdullahi Abubakar 20 years, all residents of Checheniya quarters, Gombe.

“​On the 04th of June, 2023 between 0200hrs to 0300hrs, following a formal complaint at Gombe Divisional Police headquarters by four complainants that they were robbed of their valuable items by the above-listed suspects at different locations within Gombe metropolis.

“The suspects were said to have criminally conspired among themselves and robbed the complainants of their valuable items.

“On receipt of the complaint, detectives from the division swung into action and successfully arrested the above-mentioned suspects in connection to the crime. The suspects confessed to the crime and will soon be charged in court for prosecution.

“Two of the ​suspects, Abubakar Adamu and Yusuf Ahmadu were identified by the complainants.

“The exhibits recovered from them included: five cutlasses; one stabilizer; Samsung Galaxy S8 plus; Two small phones (1 Tecno Phone and 1 Itel phone); one bundle of wrappers and one wall cotton.





Also for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, the command arrested three

suspects: 21-year-old Adamu Mohammed, 20-year-old Abdulmummini Saidu and

19-year-old Ibrahim Adamu.

“On the 08th of June, 2023 at about 1120hrs, a formal complaint was received from the Principal of G.S.T.C, Kwami, that on the 04th of June, 2023 at about 1830hrs, four of his students: one Jonas Johaida aged 17, Jonah Jonathan aged 19, Ezra Luka aged 17 and Suleiman Musa aged 17, while on their way to school, were attacked with cutlasses, sticks and robbed.

“The items they were robbed of included; one Gionee phone F200 valued at14,000.00 with an Airtel sim card, one Tecno Canon valued at N9,000.00, Vivo A51 valued at 17,000.00, 1 mp3 player and cash of N500.

“One receipt of the complainant, Police detectives from Bojude Division swung into action and they successfully arrested the above-mentioned suspects.

“The suspects confessed to have committed the crime and the case will soon be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation for possible prosecution.

“The exhibits recovered from the suspects included two sharp cutlasses; one stick; one mp3 player and 2 mobile phones.”

The Command also arrested suspected Kalare and theft suspects including Nura Abdulhamid (20 years); Yakubu Ibrahim (22 years); Abubkar Sale (20 years); Nuhu Yusuf (20 years) and Haladu Bello (24 years).

“On the 8th 06/2023 at about 2230hrs, the Team of Operation Hattara while on township patrol, intercepted two suspects, namely, Nura Abdulhamid and Yusuf Ibrahim all of Jeka da fari quarters Gombe, where they criminally conspired among themselves and dispossessed one Abdulrahman Sani of Hayin Misau of the sum of N3,500.00 while armed with a knife.

“In the same vein, one Abubakar Saleh (20 years old), was arrested at Bolari quarters having trespassed into the house of Abdulrahman Yusuf of the same address and made away with one Infinix Note 12 model valued at the sum of N110,000:00 and also one Nuhu Yusuf suspected to be a member of Kalare was arrested.

“The case is under investigation and will soon be charged to court for prosecution. The exhibits recovered from them included One cutlass, Two knives and Two mobile phones.

“The Command is therefore appealing to the people of the state to continue to collaborate with the Police by taking a keen interest in issues of their personal security and neighbourhood safety by providing useful information on the activities of any suspicious individuals or groups.”

For complaints/inquiries, the Command urged the people to kindly reach it on emergency GSM number 08150567771 or PCB number 09165472923 or via our NPF rescue me Application, please.

