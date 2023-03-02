Soji Ajibola

Police have confirmed the arrest of 16 suspected ritualists with 9 fresh, dry human skulls and other vital body organs in their possession at Orita Aperin area in Ona-Ara local government area.

Also, eleven other suspects including kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists have been nabbed.

Parading the suspects before the newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams through the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso disclosed that the suspects were arrested at different locations in the state.

He said the suspected ritualists specialized in selling of human skulls and other vital body organs to the prospective buyers within and outside the side

The suspects, (name withheld) according to the police report were picked up from their hideout after a tip off at Orita Aperin area in Ibadan metropolis.

The report read, ‘on 22ND February, 2023, a discreet intelligence gathering carried out by a team of Policemen attached to the Command Monitoring Unit, Oyo State uncovered the criminal activities of some notorious hoodlums who specialize in selling Human Skulls and other vital Human Organs for RITUAL purposes in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Sequel to this discovery, the operatives of Monitoring Unit cracked down on the RITUALIST in their hideout at ORITA APERIN area, Ibadan and in the process, eleven members of the criminal gang were arrested.

Nine ‘9’ dry Human skulls, one fresh Human Skull, some quantity of Fresh Human Intestine and other vital Human Organs were recovered from the suspects.

Upon interrogations, the suspects confessed to the crime and explained that dry Human Skulls were harvested from corpses at burial grounds while the fresh Human Head and Fresh body organs were harvested from persons after being illegally killed by their kingpin who is now at large.

Investigation is now in progress to arrest the fleeing suspect. Further developments will be communicated later.





In a related development, the Oyo Police Command have arrested a kidnap kingpin after a botched attempt to abduct two Chinese Nationals enroute their Mining Sitew along Olaiya Village, road, Iganna.

It was gathered that the Anti-Kidnapping Squad pursued and engaged the criminal gang in a gun duel which resulted to the neutralization of the ring leader, “Yellow” (who was adorned in Camouflage fits at the time of his death) and the subsequent apprehension of two other male suspects.

Also, the police is said to on the trail of the killers of a female adult when suspected armed robbers invaded Oluwole area in Iseyin, Oyo state.

While the manhunt is on for the killers, the Police have confirmed recovery of AK-49 riffke.

According to the report,

“On the 24/02/2023 at about 0130hrs, Operatives of the Command and attached to Iseyin Divisional Headquarters swiftly reacted to distress call implying that rampaging hoodlums had invaded a house around Oluwole Iseyin axis, thereby attacking and inflicting gunshot injuries on some of the residents with one a female Adult who lost her life in the Process.

The officers engaged the hoodlums and fled into a nearby bush. The officers valiantly continued the pursuit and in the process recovered a Prohibited Ak-49 Riffle with Breach Number 1968309037, (2) Two Magazine trays with (51) Live ammunition and Two (2) Empty Shells during the pursuit.

The Deceased has since been deposited for post-mortem while an active search is in progress for the apprehension of the members of the criminal ring.